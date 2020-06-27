Mary H. Homer
May 5, 1929 — June 18, 2020
Born in Sebring, Florida, to Edward Hasti and Florence A. Lahtinen. Mary graduated as valedictorian from Sebring High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Moody Bible Institute and a master’s degree in ministry from Biola (Talbot) University.
Mary and Leland Charles Homer were married June 16, 1951 in Chicago before leaving as missionaries of the newly founded Baptist Bible Fellowship arriving in Taiwan March 1952. Following the untimely death of her husband in 1963, Mary continued serving as a BBF missionary in Taiwan while raising her five children.
She is survived by David (Candyce, deceased), Esther (Lincoln Loo), Ruth (Rocky Tubbs), Joseph (Theresa), and Daniel (Debbie); 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
At her request, Mary will be cremated and buried with her husband’s ashes in Sebring. A memorial service will be held in Sebring at Southside Baptist Church at a time convenient for her children and family to gather together. Details will be announced at a later date.