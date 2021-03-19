Mary V. Welsh
Mary V. Welsh, age 67, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 10, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert L. Siegle and Mary Ann (Foley) Siegle. She had been a Florida resident since 1976, formerly living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mary attended Grace Bible Church. She worked as a secretary in the medical industry. Mary was a member of the Sebring Lion’s Club and New Hope of Highlands County.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne; son, Shawn Welsh (Krystal) of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Nancy Baskett of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Peggy Harris of Hayesville, North Carolina, Patricia Pella of Sebring, Florida, Barbara Mondrach (Steve) of Marlboro, Connecticut, and Becky Siegle of Boston, Massachusettes; brothers, Robert Siegle of Asheville, North Carolina, Daniel Siegle (Kathy) of Gainesville, Florida and Carl Siegle (Jeanie) of Atlanta, Georgia; and granddaughter, Destiny Welsh. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Cindy LaForte and Dottie Barton, and one brother, Jimmy Siegle.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. The family will be receiving guests beginning at 12:30 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m. The service will also be streamed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
