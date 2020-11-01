SEBRING — Chicken restaurant chains in Sebring take notice. You’ve now got competition from a popular eatery that has been in Highlands County for a long time.
Maryland Fried Chicken has a store in the Fairmount shopping center. The address is 3750 US 27 N. The hours for the restaurant are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The telephone number is 658-2912.
“It’s just the right time,” owner Cody Peterson said when asked about expanding to a second location. ‘’We outgrew the Avon Park store probably 10 years ago. It was definitely time.”
A grand opening is set for today (Nov. 1). There was a “soft” opening this past week. Peterson said they did that to allow the new employees to get familiar with the operation.
The Sebring store will have seating for 40 people.
The only difference in the menu is that beer will be available in Sebring.
Cody Coghlan and Libby Swartz will manage the restaurant. Peterson and his wife, Meaghen, will also be involved. They said they are “all hands-on.”
Peterson said they looked at places around Sebring, including downtown, before deciding on Fairmount.
“This one just made the most sense,” he said, noting that it is on U.S. 27, is centrally located and is already set up as a restaurant. The Mexican restaurant Mi Rancho previously occupied the space.
Peterson said it took “a lot of work’’ to get it ready. New flooring has been installed and the interior has been painted.
The Avon Park Maryland Fried Chicken has become a takeout place due to the pandemic. Peterson said it only has four tables and added that he is concerned for the safety of his employees and customers.
“The Avon Park (store) is too small for anyone to come into right now,” he said. “We have a to-go window.”
Each of the chain’s restaurants is independently owned. The one in Avon Park has been in business since 1970.