Brunswick girls soccer players stand together after their high school soccer practice outside of Brunswick High School in Brunswick, Md., on Aug. 31, 2022. The school’s girls soccer program has seven sets of sisters, with four sets on on varsity, and three on junior varsity.

 KATINA ZENTZ/THE FREDERICK NEWS-POST VIA AP

BRUNSWICK, Md. — When Brunswick senior Jada Powell began playing soccer years ago, she was following in quite a few footsteps.

Not only had both of her parents played the sport, but her older brother, Jackson, and her older sister, Jordan, also were soccer players.

