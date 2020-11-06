The county commissioners again stonewall on the mask issue even as COVID-19 cases in the county continue at a double digit rate. One commissioner exhibits outright ignorance claiming masks don’t work, in contradiction of expert scientific advice.
So people may be experiencing fatigue from the persisting cases of COVID-19. Could be that too many people in this county never did wear masks and still don’t, prolonging and even increasing the spread.
A front page photo on a recent issue of this paper of a public event in Avon Park shows several people including a sheriff’s deputy without masks carrying on a conversation and appear to be standing within six feet of each other.
It’s time for elected county officials to enact a mask mandate for the health of their constituents and county businesses.
Ray Dorn
Sebring