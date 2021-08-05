As this week progresses, I’m sure there will be numerous updates to masking guidelines, or perhaps not. So many unknowns, the efforts to figure it out are ever changing. Already one of those required to mask in the workplace once again, I’m adapting with hopefully only a little whining and complaining once I’m at home. Now that my “re-masking” has been joined by the others in the household, we gripe a while and then shrug it off. What’s a worker to do?
It’s not like there haven’t been all sorts of other requirements via employers in the past. Honestly, some of those guidelines and mandates were annoyances that made no sense. Others we easily complied, agreeing for the most part or even solidly giving a full thumbs up. Masking for virus reduction is one of those, at least to us. We aren’t thrilled about being muffled and steaming up the readers, but hey, it’s not a big deal if we are all able to stay safe. Co-workers are also our friends, right? All hoped vaccinations would take hold and knock this bugger out, but here we are together and yet quite separate too.
In the flurry of figuring out all this vaccination versus no vaccination and masks or no masks, daily life continues. There are kids going back to school, students starting university studies and weddings being planned. Juggling big life transitions within our new COVID world has become a head scratcher. How do you make contingency plans for the unknown? It is a lot of stress.
From elective surgery, changing jobs, building a home, or starting a new business, the uncertainties make any new experience feel more chaotic and cumbersome. Even worse, there is no one to query for succinct advice or “how-to-dos” because we are all making this up as we go. I ponder what will be remembered about this time decades from now. Will history capture the rolling sense of the unknown we all navigated within? What will we lose if this mess keeps on impacting our well-honed sense of normalcy? Do we even remember what normal felt like?
With all the new routines, I’m trying to become intentional and implement something positive too. Self-care, a small set of words with huge meaning, is one of them. I’m personally just getting my hands around imperfectly embracing the concept. Always one to put myself last, like many women, I roll out lots of support and energy for others. Reaping the foolishness of operating on low bandwidth for my own needs, I now aim to do better because taking care of me equals a better ability to care for those I love.
COVID ramping back up threatens to throw all this hard work off track again, but I’m working hard to limit the damages. Staying connected, being smart and increasing my awareness will hopefully help me manage the ongoing aggravations. We did this once before and can get through it again. Best of all, we have vaccines in our arsenal and are no longer fighting this virus with well washed, but empty, hands.