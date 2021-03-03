SEBRING — For 15 years the Orchid Society of Highlands County’s Annual Show and Sale has been a highlight for visitors and residents. This year was no different. In spite of the pandemic, organizers just had to put a little different twist on their Feb. 27 and 28 show that resulted in a huge success.
One of the changes this year limited the number of people who could enter the colorful display room at one time at the Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center in Sebring. Another was the arrangement of the orchids themselves. Instead of the previous large mountain-type tiered presentation, the elegant flowers were arranged on tables that were separated by species. This prevented people from clustering in one area of the hall.
The most novel COVID-19 adjustment to the show was the name chosen for the theme. It was called “Mask-querade of Orchids.” Naturally, everyone in attendance was masked-up.
Over the two-day event, about 600 orchid lovers were in awe of the colors and varieties that make orchids so special. Among the attendees were Maria and Alan Muenz. Maria is a native of Havana, Cuba. She said her father always had orchids everywhere; so, it was only natural that she would grow them too. She cares for 15 hanging specimens at their house in Lake Placid.
Co-president of the Orchid Society here in Highlands County, Paul Clough, made a point that not all orchid shows are like this one. Clough said, “Ours is a ‘judged show.’ It’s American Orchid Society approved!” The judges come from around the state of Florida to participate in selecting the prize winners.
This year’s ‘Grand Champion’ ribbon went to Segundo and Yolanda Cuesta. They’ve been coming all the way up from Miami since the show started 15 years ago. They own Quest Orchids. Segundo estimates that there are over 35,000 species of orchids in the wild. From them he suggests there are 150,000 hybrids that have been crossed with the wild ones.
The 2021 show was chaired by Susie Whitehead, Lori Coon and Marlen Martinez. The entries came from far and wide, so it took a coordinated effort to make the show so special. Of course, the ladies were especially proud of the Highlands County local flowers. They themselves have a combined 175 orchid plants growing at their own homes.
In addition to the approximate 300 plants that were being judged, vendors were on hand selling orchids and products related to caring for them. The venders were also eager to give advice to ‘newbie’ growers on how to care for these unique plants that are set apart from other flowers.
To learn more about the Orchid Society of Highlands County, visit their website at www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org. Currently, monthly in-person meetings are suspended. You can also go to Orchid Society of Highlands County on Facebook, or OrchidSociety ofHighlands on Instagram.
Co-Presidents Paul and Donna Clough would like to thank all those who attended the show,
And to all the participants, vendors, helpers, and sponsors who made the “MASK-querade” possible.