Recently I have had several patients confide in me with their frustrations that they are having while trying to communicate with others who are wearing masks. Specifically, I have been asked to reach out to physicians’ offices. It is not just doctors however, who people are having problems understanding.
If you are wearing a mask while working and talking to others then there is a good chance in our area that you may be speaking to someone with some degree of hearing loss. Keep in mind that just because someone is not wearing a hearing instrument doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be.
Maybe you work at the grocery store and are checking someone out. You look down and then you look up and with a mask on that takes away all visual that was available to assist the hearing-impaired person to understand you. Most masks will decrease speech about 16 decibels, so close to a third of the speech signal that is normally transmitted. At this level, the speech will sound like someone is mumbling or chewing tobacco.
If you work in a physician’s office, clinic, or testing site, it is imperative that you look at the person you are speaking to. You need to raise your volume to accommodate for the mask. You also need to speak slightly slower. Ask your patient if they can understand you OK and if you are speaking loud enough. If they look at you and don’t answer, well then they are not understanding you and you need to adjust the volume of your voice and the speed in which you are talking. You can not turn and type at the computer and speak to your patient while wearing a mask. They need your voice to project towards them, otherwise it dissipates too rapidly.
With frustrations growing, patients are upset that their doctors and their medical staff’s are leaving them in the dark. One patient told me that “they just stopped talking to me and turned and talked to my wife!” While accents, dictation, always cause a little extra difficulty for a person with a hearing loss, the masks are sending many over the edge.
If you have someone who has very low vision, you will provide an arm, you will guide them through the office, through the room. So now we have almost an entire community with hearing issues needing a little extra assistance from the medical community and businesses that they support.
Remember, speak up. Face the person while you are talking. Speak slower. Don’t exclude them by talking to others about their own care and concerns. Ask them if they can understand you OK. They will hear you, ask if they understand you. If not, adapt yourself to help them. It is not that difficult. Take the extra steps.
There are now masks available with clear mouth pieces; we wear these at our office. This helps provide visual help as well. They are called the Communicator Masks.
It’s a tough time; let’s try and make it a little easier for those who are struggling the most. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.