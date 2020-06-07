Last week a lady complained about people not wearing masks. I for one do not wear a mask because I have COPD and it makes it difficult to breathe.
I try to keep a safe distance of six feet at all times.
If you want to complain or point fingers, point them at the Sebring residents who hoard all the paper masks, or cleaning supplies, or hoarding paper towels and hand sanitizers. But the biggest hoard is the toilet paper.
Hoarding tissue for a respiratory illness … go figure. Just remember when you point a finger, three more are pointing at you.
May God bless us all at this time.
Denny Bledsoe
Sebring