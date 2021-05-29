Masks do not work
The country has become stupid with a lack of common sense. Most people today do not read, but listen to the liberal media to get their news and accept what is said as factual, not either knowing that they are biased or they plainly do not care. Politics have entered every facet of life today including, but not limited to sports, medicine, science and law.
The far-left liberals are focused on one thing in life and one thing only, control, and would use any means it takes to achieve it, even spending trillions on social issues. To God, they are evil, Isaiah 32:5-8 5. The vile person shall be no more called liberal, nor the churl said to be bountiful. 6. For the vile person will speak villainy, and his heart will work iniquity, to practice hypocrisy, and to utter error against the Lord, to make empty the soul of the hungry, and he will cause the drink of the thirsty to fail 7. The instruments also of the churl are evil: he deviseth wicked devices to destroy the poor with lying words, even when the needy speaketh right. 8. But the liberal deviseth liberal things; and by liberal things shall he stand.
Having a B.A. in science with an understanding in science, I tend to believe scientists and doctors whose opinion about masks goes against the liberal media. The facts! Surgeons wear masks for one reason and one reason only, to prevent infection of an open surgical cut caused by bacteria, not viruses. Bacteria are 100s of times larger than viruses and can be seen with a compound microscope, which is under a $1,000 in cost. With viruses, one needs an electron microscope, which costs in the range of $250,000 and up.
Now the test which I have done already. If with a mask on, you can walk into a barbecue joint and smell the aroma, then viruses are passing through your masks. In other words, masks do not work, and to top it off, it is not tightly snug against your face between your cheek bones and the mask to even stop a bacterium. Get real people and use the brains that God gave you.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring