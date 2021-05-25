Confused about masks? No wonder.
Following months of Americans being told that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 was the way to put aside wearing facemasks, we watched as national leaders including the president continued to advise that masks should be worn, even outdoors.
In the face of increased rejection of masks, leaders around the U.S. decided to begin changing polices.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, under increasing criticism from politicians and others, decided to largely lift its mask “mandate” for people in the outdoors and for fully vaccinated individuals in indoor settings. Yet the guidance on all people wearing masks while with groups, while traveling and in schools remains. And those not receiving vaccinations are told to continue wearing masks, period.
Plus there is the matter of private businesses having the right to set their own policies on masks. Major companies have indicated they will maintain requirements for now, though Walmart has said it will begin allowing the fully vaccinated to go without masks in its stores.
So exactly how is that going to work? A person will have to prove he/she has been vaccinated upon entering the store? If people refuse to show any such proof, are they ordered to wear a mask? Are Walmart and other businesses about to become the vaccination police?
Face it, we are in a transition period in which there is a potentially dangerous reality: Vaccinated people are going to increasingly reject masks, and the people declining the vaccine are more likely to already have forsaken them. So there is little or no way to know in just about any setting whether the maskless person you see has had the shot/shots or not.
Officials say it is up to people to do the right things to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19, which essentially means you should keep your masks with you for the foreseeable future. If you are planning to go into certain stores and do certain things, you’ll need to be wearing them.
An editorial from (Orangeburg) The Times and Democrat, South Carolina.