Last week I began to shop again after sheltering in place for several weeks. It was disappointing. At only three of the six businesses were the clerks wearing masks. At Save A Lot, Walmart, and Walgreens, the personnel were wearing masks. They will have my business again. Many customers were not wearing masks.
Two carry-out orders were also placed and masks were not worn at those establishments. I will not be back.
People in some states are openly defying their governors’ orders and are not maintaining safe distances and not wearing masks. They are doing all they can to hasten another outbreak of COVID-19.
Wearing masks is not to protect you, it’s to protect me. Please don’t throw grandma under the bus.
Shirley Holt
Sebring