LAKE PLACID — The Free and Accepted Masons of Placid Lodge 282 are announcing a new award for women called “Lady of the Lake.” They are now seeking nominees for the award through March 31.
“Ladies of the Lake is an award that Placid Lodge devised to recognize strong, pioneering women in our community,” said Secretary Worshipful Brother Rob Chatterton. “A typical Lady of the Lake selflessly devotes her time and/or money for the betterment of Lake Placid as a whole.”
The Lodge will be giving out 12 awards to deserving women. The first award ceremony will be held May 3 and include all 12 women who won the awards. Dinner will precede the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at 103 N. Main Ave.
Chatterton explained what traits a women should have when being nominated.
“Nominees should exhibit dedication to noble causes that benefit the community of Lake Placid. They should be at least 18 years of age, and we would prefer Highlands County residents,” he said.
The Lady of the Lake award took root through an act of generosity.
“The award came about after (Worshipful Brother) Nick McGehee’s daughter Kaia’s generous donation to Placid Lodge, which she raised on her own,” Chatterton said. “We wanted to recognize the spirit of charity in women in our community.”
To nominate a special woman, email Robert_Chatterton@yahoo.com or call him at 863-257-3233.