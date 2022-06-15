LAKE PLACID — The Masons of Placid Lodge #282 may be part of a fraternity but their respect and admiration for women was illustrated Tuesday, June 7, as they honored a dozen women in a ceremony. The women and their families were treated to a dinner cooked by the men of the lodge and followed with an inaugural Ladies of the Lake Award Ceremony in the Temple.
In fact, the seed of Lady of the Lake was planted by a young lady, Kaia McGehee, whose father Nick is a Marshall and grandfather Paul is the seated Master of the Lodge. A couple of years ago, Kaia was given a sewing kit for Christmas and proceeded to make “hideous” wallets, Paul McGehee joked. The family and close neighbors bought them.
Paul McGehee said Kaia was so proud her daddy was in a lodge that supported the community that she donated the money from her wallet sales to the lodge.
“We thought, ‘What a selfless thing for a child to do,’” Paul said.
Secretary Rob Chatterton was the Master of the lodge that year and decided to come up with a way to award women and their service to the local communities. Lady of the Lake was born, and so was COVID, so, the award program was put on hold for a bit.
“The recipients of those (awards) are those of you who distinguish yourselves by the service that you give to our communities,” Paul McGehee said. “You give of your time and you give of your resources to help others. There’s no better way to recognize that than an award in honor of Kaia’s donation to our lodge.”
Choosing a dozen women (one for each month of the year) was difficult to narrow down in the tight-knit community of Lake Placid. Many individuals and organizations take up great services, whether it’s scholarships, feeding the multitudes, or being advocates for others.
Marshall Nick McGehee escorted the recipients to the front where they were given a framed certificate, a long-stemmed rose and an enamel lapel pin.
Eddie Mae Henderson is well known to the Masons and the town as she has been Sharing & Caring Christmas dinner for the community for nearly 50 years. She was the first lady chosen for her service.
She thanked everyone and said, “Lake Placid is the greatest place of all.” She said she was 83 years old and had no plans to stop serving.
Saundra Bass was recognized by the Masons for her tireless volunteering, organizing and advocating for the Miracle League, a baseball league where athletes of all ages and abilities play and everyone wins. She thanked the audience for their support and invited them to the first pitch of the season on Oct. 1. “The athletes are excited to be back after a two-year COVID pause,” she said.
Melissa Blackman won her award for enriching the lives of underprivileged children in their academic and home lives and “tasked with keeping our Sheriff (Paul Blackman) on the straight and narrow.” She said it was an honor to serve those in need in the community and partner with those who also help others.
Speaking of helping those in need, Patty Bloom received the Lady of the Lake Award for her unique special care packages for veterans. The practical gifts raise spirits of the recipients. Bloom thanked everyone for the award.
Karen Denning was unable to receive her award for involvement in many charitable clubs, including the Lake Placid Garden Club. The club helps keep the grounds of the lodge nice. Another garden club member accepted the award for her and said Denning has grown the club despite COVID.
Feeding the hungry on Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as her community support in many different ways, Jeanne Fortier was recognized. Fortier said she was honored and was glad for all the friends whom she made when she owned her business for 18 years.
Eileen May was called to receive her award for “spearheading” fairs and events in the town as part of her service as executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. May said Lake Placid is a beautiful place to live and the people are just as wonderful.
Anita McDaniel earned her award for the many government meetings she attends and long-term planning she is involved with as well as providing day-to-day support at the Lake Placid Police Department. McDaniel said she was grateful for the award and the people in the audience.
Kim Moody was recognized for giving the people in the community “a voice and a platform for sharing and obtaining information.” Moody thanked those in the audience for trusting her with their stories.
Murals adorn many of the buildings in town thanks to Harriet Porter and her late husband Bob. Harriet headed up the Mural Society for many years and has brought a lot of culture to the tiny town. Bob was a Mason at Placid Lodge, Harriet said, and would have been very pleased that she was being honored.
Norma Rizer’s promotion of the World Famous Wild Game Dinner through her Noon Rotary membership earned her much recognition. The dinner’s proceeds go back into the community in many different ways. Rizer said it was an honor to be a Lady of the Lake program and invited all on Dec. 3 to attend the dinner. She said they couldn’t do it without the community’s support.
Tracee Smoak and her family are no strangers to giving back to the community. They help with 5K fundraisers and scholarships. Smoak said everyone is called to help as they can. She was honored to be in the company of the other women.
In addition to the women who received awards, the Masonic members recognized a couple of women who help at the lodge with their time, talents and treasures. Marge Steele was given an orchid plant and gummy bears presented by Chatterton.
Chatterton also presented his wife Molly with an orchid plant to thank her for her support and putting up with him and all the hours he dedicates to the lodge. While she made a few jokes, she thanked those in the room who know and lover her husband.