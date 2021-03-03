Masquerading political comedy
Constructing an analogy that references a historical trademark to recent political events demands strict adherence to some basic comedic rules to be judged successful. First and dangerous, but often used, is one of Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” demonize your target. Secondly, great comedians always know their audience.
Superfluous connections of abstract analogies bring to mind a great quote from another small state dinosaur east coast elite, effete, egalitarian politician named Spiro Agnew. He anointed his news media critics in the now famous category of “Nattering nabobs of negativity.” Additionally, he demonized the liberal news media as “ hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history.” In that historical frame of reference, the orientation of political climate was the opposite of today.
Currently, a furtive dog analogy referencing, “Lassie come home” or “I’m Buster Brown and live in a shoe and my dog Tige does too” would be appropriate for today’s political climate.
Larry Rudolph
Lake Placid