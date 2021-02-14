The switch to a state-run registration process for COVID vaccinations may have sounded good at the the time, but in reality it meant the chances of getting into the system is greater than the guessing the right six numbers on Saturdays. As the computer clock ticked to 7:00 ... a keystroke elicited a "Please Hold On," more visitors' pixels are ahead of you. So now the new COVID lottery says to try again at 7:00 on Monday.
Having a one keystroke entry process for 30 million people makes a good public relations headline, but has proven to be a massive government fiasco.
Mike Rogers
Lake Placid