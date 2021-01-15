SEBRING — Florida started its Master Gardener program in 1979 and Master Gardeners are presently found in 58 of Florida’s 67 counties. Highlands County has been training and involving Master Gardeners in the community since 1984.
During the last 30-something years, Horticulture agents in Highlands County have been training and coordinating a Master Gardener volunteer force. The highlight of their year is the Garden Festival they put on the third Saturday in November. The money they raise affords them to offer scholarships to local students as well as fund other community projects.
The Master Gardeners operate a help desk at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center on George Boulevard in Sebring from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. They assist Highlands County residents with plant and landscaping questions. They also offer the service of local soil pH testing, something critical to plant health and growth. They are often found at local festivals operating a mobile help desk where they promote Extension and answer questions. Master Gardeners also help support community and school gardens throughout the county by supplying plants, seeds and fertilizers, and information to teachers and residents. They grow plants in their nursery behind the Agriculture Civic Center that they sell in the annual sale.
Master Gardener class starts on Saturday, Jan. 23 and takes place once a week on Wednesdays until March 24th. The classes are all day, running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Subjects like vegetable gardening, citrus growing, Florida-Friendly landscaping, turf care, landscape design and maintenance, and plant identification are taught in three-hour segments by University of Florida Extension instructors and experts in each discipline. The class will visit Mounts Botanical Garden in Palm Beach County and participate in other local field trips. If you are interested in knowing more about the program or possibly becoming a Master Gardener volunteer, call the UF/IFAS Extension office Highlands County at 863-402-6540 or email David Austin at davidaustin@ufl.edu.