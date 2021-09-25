LORIDA — The Edna Pierce Lockett Estate sits along the Kissimmee River on the border of Highlands County and is a piece of old Florida. The homestead contains a two-story home originally built in the 1800s with other portions added over time.
Also on the property is an old one room Fort Basinger schoolhouse that was recently moved there.
Lastly, one of the large live oaks on the property, estimated to be over 400 years old, was recently dedicated as a Liberty tree.
The property owner, Butch Thompson, has been graciously making the property available for public endeavors. Not daily to the public, but for events such as the recent Heritage Celebration of Highlands County’s 100th anniversary.
The Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers were recently asked if they could help design and install a Florida-Friendly landscaping around the perimeter of the old house. With financing from the Highlands County Heritage Association to purchase plants and mulch, the newest class of Master Gardener volunteer class took on the endeavor of installing them. The design was kept simple with dwarf azaleas and caladiums.
The 16-acre estate has seen many improvements over the last year but the simple elegance of old Florida remains.