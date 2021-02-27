If extra time at home has awakened the sleeping gardener in you, here’s an opportunity to get away from home, increase your plant knowledge, and purchase plants that are perfect for your garden. On Saturday March 6, the Highlands County Master Gardener volunteers will hold a plant sale by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held outside in the propagation area south of the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center building.
Were your plants damaged by the recent cold spell? Come in and find some replacements. The plants on offer include pollinator favorites, ornamentals, and edibles including berries, tropical fruits and vegetables. For those who’ve tried to grow northern varieties of blueberries, blackberries and strawberries there are top varieties adapted to Central Florida. Vegetables include some little known but very nutritious greens.
If you’re looking for flowering plants, Firecracker Flower, Blackberry Lily, Powderpuff, and Flowering Maple are great choices. They’re both beautiful and unusual. For foliage plants, they can offer Hawaiian Ti, Croton, Dwarf Elephant Ear, and more.
There is a small selection of orchids that grow in ordinary soil, are strikingly beautiful, and require minimal attention. The collection also includes the prized Vanilla Orchid.
Adding native plants to your landscaping is a terrific idea; because this is their best environment, they generally require less attention than many other plants. Quite a few also attract those important bees, butterflies and birds who pollinate our plants. Finally, you’ll feel virtuous because you’re helping to protect those native varieties in the face of invasive plants that usurp important areas. Dune Sunflower, Walter’s Viburnum, Wild Coffee, and Simpson’s Stopper are a few of the currently available natives.
Door prizes will be awarded hourly on the half hour. Shoppers must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 863-402-6540 Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Early arrivals may not enter before 9. COVID safety protocols will be observed. Please bring your mask and maintain social distances of six feet.
The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center is at 4509 George Blvd in Sebring.