SEBRING — Whether it’s out of a sense of future uncertainty or the preservation of past traditions, it’s always a good time to learn the basics of home canning.
The Master Gardeners of Highlands County are offering a three-hour home canning workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8. The class, which costs $10, will be held at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd, Sebring.
Participants can pay at the door or secure tickets ahead of time through Eventbrite.
Leading the workshop will be Highlands County Master Gardener Mary Meier. She will be covering the basics of home canning, including sweet and savory treats, safe practices, basic equipment, necessary supplies, tricks and tricks, and troubleshooting guidance.
In addition to canning, Meier will also cover topics related to freezing and drying produce, and offer informational resources. Handouts she’s prepared include instructions for correcting jam that may not set, basic instructions for canning, and several simple recipes for beginners.
The event will include a drawing for a door prize — a canner and tools, and home-canned foods will be available for sampling.
For more information call the Highlands County Cooperative Extension Office at 863-402-6540.