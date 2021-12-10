AVON PARK — For the past 27 years, the Highlands Quilt Guild has been known throughout the county for their generosity.
Located at the Avon Park Christian Church, 1016 W. Camphor St., the Guild makes and donates items to 15 different Highlands community agencies. These items include veterans honorary quilts for Cornerstone Hospice, stuffed animals for law enforcement to give children, dog beds for the Humane Society, quilts for Freedom Honor Flight veterans, and wheelchair tote bags and lap blankets for assisted living facilities.
This year, for the first time, they’re also making fidget blankets for the emergency rooms. They pay special attention to using a variety of textures on each blanket, to help soothe a child’s anxiety.
To keep the work on each project relatively consistent, a person is chosen to oversee the production of each type of item. Most community projects take about three to four hours to complete. The majority of the fabric used has been donated to the Guild. Fabric donations are being accepted at the church where they meet, or if anyone wishes to make a donation of fabric, call Rose Siroky at 863-452-5201.
With 66 active members, the Guild is open to both locals and snowbirds. They meet the first and third Tuesday of every month. The first is a business meeting at 1 p.m., but members gather from 9 a.m. to socialize and work on projects. The third Tuesday is “open sew,” where members can work on personal projects or Guild community projects. When there’s a fifth Tuesday in a month, the day is spent doing the bulk of the work on members’ various charity projects. All the meetings are open to anyone interested in attending.
The Guild also holds classes every month that are open for everyone, from beginners to those highly experienced. On Jan. 18, 2022, they will host a lecture at 11 a.m. titled “Adventure in Color.” This will be followed by a class from 1-4 p.m., called “Love it or Leaf it.” On Feb. 15, 2022 there will be an all-day class on “Medallion Medley” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on classes, call or text Kay Craw at 574-245-0263.
Every other year, the Highlands County Quilt Guild hosts a quilt show fundraiser to continue their community work. The next one is scheduled for January of 2023. At the show, there is a boutique that sells quilted items, including sewing notions, fabric kits, pin cushions, fabric totes in varying sizes, doll clothes, pot holders, and many other unique items made and donated by Guild members. Tickets are already on sale to win the Opportunity Quilt, “Highlands Waves,” quilted by several members of the Guild. Contact Nylene Henry at 256-244-2088 or email nyquiltfl@yahoo.com to buy your tickets.
A bus trip to the American Quilt Society Quilt Show in Daytona Beach has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. The public is welcome, but space is limited. The deadline for the signup for the bus trip is Feb. 1, 2022. Call or text Craw at 574-245-0263 for more information.
The Guild is grateful to the Avon Park Christian Church, which allows them to use one of the church’s rooms for their meetings.
For more information, visit the Highlands Quilt Guild on the first or third Tuesday of every month. Questions can be addressed to HCQG.sebring@gmail.com