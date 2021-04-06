SEBRING — The Florida Shuffleboard Association’s Masters Tournament began at the Sebring Recreation Club on Monday, featuring eight of the top men and women players in the state. Action will continue today just after 8:30 a.m., for those wanting to see some top-notch competition in person. The tournament will continue through Thursday and end with the awards.
Shuffleboard can be thought of as one of those games that is easy to play, but extremely difficult to master.
“The difference between a good player and a great players is strategy and concentration,” said FSA State Tournament Director Glenn Monroe. “Anybody can be proficient at making a certain shot. The difference is the strategy. A good player is playing checkers and a great player is playing chess.”
Advancing to the Masters Tournament is quite an accomplishment in itself.
“What you have right here are the top eight men and one alternate, the top nine men,” said Florida Shuffleboard Association President Tom Hovatter. “It’s the same way with the women. If something happens and somebody gets sick or can’t finish play, the alternate steps in. They have played this season and worked all season long for this.”
Larry Lane, who is stepping down as president of the Sebring Recreation Club, said it was great to be able to host the event in Sebring.
“It’s wonderful,” he said. “We were lucky to get it.”
Competitors on the women’s side and their clubs are Helen Biaggi (Lee County); Pam Nurnberger (Bradenton); Terri Smith (Bradenton); Pauline Murphy (Zephyrhills); Debbie Norton (Lee County); Dotty Koert (Spanish Lakes 1); Judy Holloway (Sebring); Cheryl Putnam (Trailer Estates); and the alternate is Alice Enos (Sunny Grove).
On the men’s side are John Houghtaling (Zephyrhills); Dwayne Cross (Bradenton), Keith Morton (Avon Park); Don Rood (Avon Park); Michael Seyfer (Zephyrhills); Earl Ball (Betmar); Tom Winkelspecht (Wickham Park); Jerry Stannard (Bradenton); and the alternate is Rosaire Cote (Bradenton).
Even though it’s a serious tournament, there’s plenty of camaraderie among the players, even at the professional level.
“They’re all friends,” Lane said. “A lot of them carpool to tournaments together and go out to eat together.”
It was evident the tournament takes the safety of the players and helpers quite seriously, as players were wearing masks.
“This season we’re operating under COVID protocols,” Monroe said. “That’s put a lot more pressure on us and made it more difficult for me.”
Hovatter said the state association is always looking for more players and will help newcomers learn the points of the game.
“Each district is open to new players,” he said. “Any time anybody wants to come and play all they have to do is notify the club and they’ll teach them the game.”