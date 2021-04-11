SEBRING — The Florida Shuffleboard Association’s Masters Tournament was billed as having the top players in the state competing at the Sebring Recreation Club on Monday through Thursday. The players didn’t disappoint and showed off plenty of skill, with the women’s title coming down to the wire, while Earl Ball showed why he’s been the FSA Hall of Fame for more than 15 years by cruising to the men’s title.
On the women’s side, it was a two-way battle between Hall of Famer Terri Smith and Sebring’s Judy Holloway. Both had 14-7 records in the tournament, but with Smith going 2-1 in head-to-head play, she claimed the title, with Holloway placing second.
There was a three-way tie for third place, with Hall of Famer Helen Biaggi, Pauline Murphy and Debbie Norton each going 12-9. Cheryl Putnam placed sixth with eight victories, Hall of Famer Pam Nurnberger was seventh and Dotty Koert placed eighth.
On the men’s side, Ball was on top of his game and finished with an impressive 15-6 record. The remaining players were pretty evenly matched, as they each finished with 9 to 11 victories. In additional to Ball, there were three other Hall of Fame players on the men’s side — Dwayne Cross, Michael Seyfer and Jerry Stannard.
Placing second with 11 wins was Tom Winkelspecht, while there was a four-way tie for third place with 10 points, where John Houghtaling, Cross, Seyfer and Stannard/alternate Rosaire Cote all finished with 10-11 records. Don Rood finished seventh and Keith Morton was eighth.
Players qualified for the tournament by earning points in other tournaments, which ensured the top players would be competing against each other.
The Sebring Recreation Club offers much more than shuffleboard. Visit sebringrecreationclub.org for a calendar listing all of the activities.
