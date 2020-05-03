Maude Pollard
Maude (Campbell) Pollard, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with her Lord Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020. She was comforted by her loving family. Maude was born Dec. 2, 1923 in Lorida, Florida. She was the daughter of Rhoda Padgett Campbell and George Campbell. She has been a lifelong Lorida and Lake Placid resident. Maude was truly a woman of God and devoted herself to Him. She was a member of the Placid Temple Church of God where she taught Sunday school, Bible studies and was the president of the Ladies Ministry. She was always quick to help others. Maude enjoyed quilting and gardening. Her family said her life was about serving the Lord, family and friends.
Maude is survived by her children, Frances Pollard, Alfred (Vanessa), Kenneth (Donna), Edward (Linda) and Sharon Durrance. She leaves 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas, grandson Erik and son-in-law Dan Durrance.
There will be a viewing hour from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, May 4, from the Placid Temple Church with services beginning at 11 a.m. Committal service will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery for family and friends. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Placid Temple Church of God, 51 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, FL 33852. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-9997.