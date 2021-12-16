SEBRING — Daniel Lance Maulden, 46, of Lake Placid, turned himself in to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, after a mugshot stating he was wanted hit the sheriff’s social media page. His charges are misuse of 911 system, aggravated stalking/cyberstalking after injunction, petit theft second degree, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, aggravated stalking after a no contact order, and violating an injunction. He was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Monday, Dec. 13, and is currently being held without bail.
According to the warrant, the victim was awarded an injunction against Maulden on June 30, which he has allegedly violated five times.
The warrant states that on Dec. 10 at 4:15 a.m. Maulden was recorded by security cameras on the victim’s residence. The report shows Maulden enter the yard and remove a screen to knock on the window. The victim refused his entry into the home.
More cameras caught Maulden going to the front of the house wearing camouflaged clothing. According to the report, he was being recorded while he unscrewed the flood lights on the house and knocked on the door.
Maulden was out on bond from an arrest on Nov. 22 for misuse of 911 system, harass/cyberstalk after an injunction and petty theft, at the same victim’s residence as the Dec. 10 incident.