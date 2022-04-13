LAKE PLACID — A highlight during this Holy Week is the Maundy Thursday Tableau service at 7 p.m. Hosted by Memorial United Methodist Church at 500 Kent Ave. The performance is being presented as a free gift to those in the county.
A production crew of about 20 people will be reenacting the Last Supper. The tableau takes the audience from Jesus washing the disciple’s feet, through the dinner and up to the departure from the Garden of Gethsemane.
“This is a meaningful thing in the Christian world,” Patricia Veronee said. “It shows the individual disciples and how their relationship with their Rabbi was a big deal. Jesus was with them despite knowing Judas’ betrayal. He explained what was happening.”
During the meal, Jesus took bread and wine and told the disciples they were His body and blood as an “outward and visible signs of an inward and invisible means of grace,” church members wrote for the production.
In a reflection of that Holy Communion, communion will be offered through bread and non-alcoholic juice. There is a gluten-free option as well.
Patricia Veronee and her husband Ken have been involved with Maundy Thursday dramas for 30 years. For many years, they were involved in the drama when they lived n Jupiter and kept the tradition up when they moved to Highlands County.