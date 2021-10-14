LAKE PLACID — Maximilian “Max” Martinez, 21, of Lake Placid, remained missing on Wednesday as family and friends are praying for his safe return.
Martinez was last seen about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on Blue Moon Avenue in the subdivision of Sun n Lakes (south), according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. Dressel said Martinez is a missing person and is being looked for like any other missing person. HCSO said deputies have been searching for Martinez since he was reported missing on Sunday. Deputies also searched the area of Sun n Lakes on Tuesday and Dressel said the search continued with drones Wednesday morning.
County officials said multiple deputies have been working the case, and all appropriate resources are being used in the investigation.
As of press time Wednesday, Martinez has not been found.
Jaxson’s on the Lake owner JJ McCoy has offered a reward for information leading to finding Martinez. The reward started with Tuesday evening with $2,000 and grew to more than $4,000 by Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO Special Victims Unit at 863-402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or anonymous tips can be made by using the HCSO app.
Anonymous tips can also be called in to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Tips could lead to a $5,000 reward.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes in.