County commissioners voted Tuesday to certify the 2023-24 millage rate at no more than 8.10 mils.
That’s $8.10 per each $1,000 of taxable property value and the same rate as this year’s. With a recent 10% averaged increase in countywide property values, the county still stands to get more revenue over last year.
However, costs have gone up. In his presentation, Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz showed a General Fund where almost all departments had trouble meeting or staying below the 5% increase cap intended to preserve fund balance.
Currently, Nitz said, the county has $41.6 million in fund balance with more than $11 million of that coming from the American Recovery Plan Act and just under $2.5 million being used to balance the 2023-24 budget. The fund balance is closer to $27.8 million.
With monthly expenditures estimated at just under $7.2 million per month, the county would have 3.87 months of funds on hand, if needed. Nitz said that would actually work out to 4.34 months, as long as the county doesn’t spend the $2.5 million added into the budget.
Commissioner Don Elwell suggested that Nitz tap the reserve a bit more, pulling out another $2.5 million, leaving the fund balance at 3.5 months of operating funds, and using the $2.5 million to bolster the budget and further lower the tax to 7.70-7.75 mils.
Dropping it to the rollback rate of 7.47, which would bring in the same revenue as last year, would be “fiscally irresponsible,” Elwell said, especially if property values don’t keep pace next year when costs increase again.
He suggested that the county could put money toward the problem of homelessness in the county, to which Commissioner Kevin Roberts and Chris Campbell said they’d like to meet first with cities and agencies to find out where the need is and how best to address it.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he wanted to know that any money spent on a problem would produce results before he commits to funding.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she did not want to and probably would not vote for a final budget, as it is now, without answers on various line items that she would like to see reduced, such as maintenance costs.
The other commissioners noted that they all had opportunities to sit down with department heads and get questions answered about certain items. Tuck said she had expected another chance to do that.
She asked if any of the budgeted positions, ones that already exist, could be eliminated. Nitz said the county could defund them, but then the county would not be able to hire on people who are already needed.
Nitz said the budget currently cuts requested new positions and other items, and that created the 4.34 months of reserve. County Administrator Laurie Hurner said some of the maintenance costs, such as an overhaul of the irrigation system at the Highlands County Sports Complex, are due to age, not neglect.
Hurner promised to meet with Tuck prior to the Aug. 15 commission meeting and get answers from department heads for her questions.
The last two scheduled budget meetings are public hearings at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Tuesday, Sept. 19. By then, usually, all questions have been answered and adoption is a formality.