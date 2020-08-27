SEBRING — A family tradition for nearly a century has been handed off to new owners.
On Tuesday, Steve Maxwell of Maxwell Groves in Avon Park announced that he had finalized the sale of his family-owned citrus business, which had been started by his father, T. Hayes Maxwell Sr., in 1935.
“We hope you will continue to enjoy the porch, an orange ice cream and getting to know the new owners, Maggie DeLara and Jarvis Castillo in the years to come,” Steve Maxwell said in a press release.
Billed as the quintessential rural Florida experience, for tourists or residents, the Maxwell Groves grove house, at 607 E. Circle St. in Avon Park, offers people a chance to sip orange juice from a rocking chair on the front porch of the fruit stand that has stood all this time.
The stand also features citrus-flavored treats, such as preserves, jams, honey and a dairy-free orange soft serve ice cream made from freshly squeezed Florida orange juice.
Other offerings at the store have included wine from Florida Orange Groves Winery in St. Petersburg and gourmet jams and jellies from “Three Keys Jams.”
Other items have included noodles, pasta, spices, pickles, marinades, honey, syrups, candies, salsa, mustards and nuts, along with fruit that can be packed and shipped to your home.
Maxwell was often at the store in these waning years, telling stories about his family, business and the citrus industry over the past several decades.
In 2015, when he looked to retire after running the family business for 50 years, his daughter and their family moved back to Avon Park from Atlanta to help out for about six months.
“Six months turned into two years,” said Jennifer Maxwell Charles of St. Petersburg.
Not that she didn’t enjoy it. It gave her time to catch up on some of the things she hadn’t yet learned directly from her dad, or hadn’t done in a while with the family business.
Like all the third-generation Floridian Maxwell kids — even as the youngest — she had a close relationship to the grove house growing up.
They all learned how to grass-pack oranges and wrap orange trees on cold nights, as well as how to run the store — although she was more connected to her grandmother in those early years, she said.
After a couple of years back in Avon Park, she needed to list the property. Her father is almost 80 and she and her husband have careers and lives to live.
Steve Maxwell now thanks the individuals and the local community for being a part of the Maxwell legacy over the last 85 years.
“I made a deal with a young man who was working with us for the last three years,” Steve Maxwell said Wednesday, adding that DeLara and Castillo are “really good folks with a lot of great ideas.”
What those ideas are, he said, he didn’t know in detail. Like others, he would have to wait and see.
The sale includes the packing house and the store and the house next door with a well.
The surrounding groveland belongs to Maxwell’s sister and he will still live in a two-story home on the west end of the property.
“I’m ready to slow down,” Maxwell said of the decision to sell, citing several age-related health issues. “It was a blessing.”
“I don’t do well with the heat,” he added.
However, he plans to visit the grove house often and continue rocking on the front porch, talking about old times.
“I really appreciate all my friends in Avon Park [supporting me] through the years,” Maxwell said, “and want them to continue supporting Jarvis and Maggie.”
The grove house sits just a few miles off Main Street, where it’s been since Steve Maxwell’s dad and mom settled there in 1928 as orange grove caretakers and absentee owners.
In 1966 Steve returned from military service and opened a small store right next to a refurbished log cabin where his children were raised.
When Charles moved back to help, she didn’t want to see him sell the business.
“I have a strong business background, so felt it was time to bring my experience here to keep the family legacy going,” Charles told the Highlands News-Sun at the time.
Now, she’s more ready to see it continue with new owners.
To showcase the history of the area, a collection of old family photos decorates the store. Nearby, a child’s palm print on the ground shows where Charles, as a young girl, squished her hand into wet concrete.
To visit the store, head east on Main Street in Avon Park, through downtown, over the railroad tracks until you see the sign directing you left toward the store.
It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and closed on Monday.
You can order fruit online at maxwellgrovescountrystore.com or call 863-453-3938.
Highlands News-Sun correspondent Tom Meisenheimer contributed to this article.