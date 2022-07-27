Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, escorted by a U.S. Marshal, wears leg shackles as she enters the courtroom for her sentencing in federal court, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. Maxwell was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

 ELIZABETH WILLIAMS/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.

Maxwell, 60, was moved last week to FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal prison in Florida’s capital, from the Brooklyn federal jail where she’d spent the last two years under close watch in light of Epstein’s 2019 jail suicide, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

