Be still and know that I am God, Psalms 46:10
Dear beloved God in Heaven, please give us a President that loves this country and everything it stands for. Please give us a President who respects you as the one true God.
Please give us a President who will, with your help, restore this nation to its former glory, the way you created her. Please help us to respect what you have given to us and not take anything for granted ever again.
Please God, weaken the evil and strengthen the good, both within and without. May our eyes be opened. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
As never before in the history of this country, has this plea been so necessary. In God we trust and we pray that God will bless America. Amen!
Gayle Iverson
Sebring