SEBRING — An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with pointing a gun at a 15-year-old girl in March.
Jayden Vershawn Mays of Sebring faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, a felony charge.
He is being held at the Highlands County Jail on a probation violation. Bond for the other charges is $30,000.
Arrest reports state that the assault took place at 5:45 p.m. on March 24 at his home in the 900 block of Grand Avenue in Sebring. The victim told deputies he pointed a handgun at her.
She and two friends were walking toward the Grand Avenue address, reports said. When they were a block away, they saw Mays and three others were getting into a black car at a house in the 1000 block of Booker Avenue, reports said.
In front of the Grand Avenue address, the vehicle stopped in front of her. She told deputies Mays was in the back seat, behind the driver. Allegedly, he pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine at her and made references to her being on the street.
Reportedly, Mays was wearing a mask, but the victim said she knew Mays for two years and recognized his voice. Allegedly, this incident led to a drive-by shooting later that day in the 400 block of Broad Street, not far away.
She told deputies she went to that house and left one to three hours before the shooting, but allegedly the same black car drove by four times before she left.
Sheriff’s officials confirmed there was a report of a drive-by shooting that night at the location, but no one there had any injuries and there was no evidence or willing eyewitnesses.
One of the other witnesses to the aggravated assault told deputies she also recognized Mays in the back seat. When asked why he pointed a gun at the first victim, she told them it was because the girl had been hanging out with people he didn’t approve of.
Deputies were unable to locate the third witness.