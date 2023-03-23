SEBRING — Two years ago this week, Jayden Mays pointed his handgun at a teenager on Grand Avenue and threatened her. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
That’s because he violated his probation.
SEBRING — Two years ago this week, Jayden Mays pointed his handgun at a teenager on Grand Avenue and threatened her. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
That’s because he violated his probation.
Mays was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pled guilty in June 2022 and was sentenced to 14 months in prison, with credit for time served. He was then released on three years probation. A judge also designated Mays a violent felon of special concern, which meant he could be held without bond and subject to higher sentencing if rearrested.
In November, Mays was rearrested for violating his probation.
The warrant for his violation of probation arrest stated that he violated his probation agreement in several ways:
Mays, who told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that he has an eighth grade education, also was arrested in Orange County, which was another violation of his probation – to live without violating the law.
“You violated, in a willful manner, Condition 3 by leaving your county of residence,” Cowden said as she pronounced his sentence. “You left Polk County, indicated by that arrest in Orange County. You’ve been unemployed since the last time you were put on probation.”
She revoked his probation and sentenced him to 120 months (10 years) on the aggravated assault charge and five years on the tampering with a witness charge. The sentences are to be concurrent, so the longer sentence defines his stay in prison.
Mays called friends from the jail in an attempt to get his young female victim to drop the charges against him. Deputies listened to recordings of Mays’ jail calls, during which he threatened to kill her family if she didn’t drop the charges. He also asked his friends to urge the young victim to tell prosecutors she was not interested in pursuing the case.
The Highlands County Jail records all phone calls between inmates, family members and even victims. Inmates try to convince witnesses and victims to drop charges all the time. Sometimes it works, but prosecutors charge inmates with felony tampering with a witness, which can bring up to 30 more years in jail.