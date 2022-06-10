SEBRING — Another defendant has pled guilty days before his trial.
Jayden Vershawn Mays pled no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday and received 14 months in a Florida state prison, followed by three years of probation.
Mays also was convicted of tampering with a witness.
The 15-year-old victim was walking down the street in Sebring on March 24, 2021 when a passenger car with four people in it slowly rolled up on the walking teens. Mays, who was wearing a mask, pointed a gun at the victim and made comments about gunplay in the streets. The car drove on, leaving the victim fearing for safety.
Later that evening, the victim left a house after seeing the same car roll past the residence four times. A few hours later, someone in a car fired at the house and drove off. The victim contacted police and recounted the events of the day.
Police picked Mays up and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 14, 2021 and put him in the county jail. While in jail, Mays used the jail phone to threaten the victim and her family. He called various people, including the victim’s friends in an attempt to have a video made recanting what was told police.
The threats didn’t work. After months of witness interviews, detective footwork, prosecutors obtaining sworn depositions, and lining up witnesses for a trial that was to begin Monday, Mays threw in the towel Wednesday and pled no contest.
Mays was ordered to not contact the victim once he serves his 14 months; if he contacts the victim, he can be sent him back to prison on a probation violation, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada said.
The judge also designated Mays a violent offender of special concern, which subjects an offender (facing probation violations) to enhanced criminal sanctions.