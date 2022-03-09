LAKE PLACID — The job of utilities director in the Town of Lake Placid has become much too big for one person.
Town Engineer Joe Barber, who also acted as the town’s utility director, is now in charge of planning and executing the transition of more than a thousand homes from septic tanks to a new wastewater system. The project, paid for by a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant, is expected to take several years.
The town needed someone to take over Barber’s utilities duties.
That person is Kevin McCarthy, the former utilities director for the Town of Clewiston. McCarthy started work in Lake Placid on Feb. 28.
McCarthy will now oversee the operation of four water and three wastewater facilities while Barber orchestrates the planning and execution of the large project.
“I’m going to oversee the day-to-day operations of the utilities,” McCarthy said. “It includes ensuring the facilities are operating properly, including metering.”
Councilman Ray Royce, who sat in on McCarthy’s job interview, said the Clewiston native has what the town is looking for.
“He’s a very sharp guy, we are fortunate to have him,” Royce said. “He is already bringing a lot to the table.”
McCarthy is a former president of Glades Gas Co., his family’s propane bottle gas business in Clewiston. He no longer has an interest in the family company. The 59-year-old married father of two and his wife will move to Lake Placid permanently once they buy a home here. In the meantime, he will stay with his brother in Lake Placid a couple of days a week.
Barber retains his town engineer position but also will be assistant town administrator under Town Administrator Phil Williams.
“I’m redrawing the town’s organizational chart right now,” Williams said. “Mr. McCarthy is a great addition that will allow Mr. Barber to manage the large project.”
Installing new sewer lines in the residential neighborhoods around the lakes and town is expected to take several years. Barber will be the project’s point man.
“The $40 million grant is such that it would be very difficult to run the town utilities department while managing the (sewage) project long term,” Barber told the council Dec. 13.