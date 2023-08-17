McCarthy named administrator, Troutman promoted to captain

Police Chief Mark Schneider introduced new hire Makayla McManus to the Lake Placid Town Council Monday evening. At the same meeting, Schneider also promoted Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman to captain.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

The Lake Placid Town Council recognized two promotions in its ranks during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

First, Mayor John Holbrook nominated Kevin McCarthy, the town’s Utilities director, to become the town administrator. The council quickly voted unanimously to appoint McCarthy. His job will be to manage staff and oversee the town’s buildings and properties. He said Lake Placid has been his second home.

Recommended for you