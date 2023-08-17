McCarthy named administrator, Troutman promoted to captain

The Lake Placid Town Council recognized two promotions in its ranks during its regular monthly meeting Monday.
First, Mayor John Holbrook nominated Kevin McCarthy, the town’s Utilities director, to become the town administrator. The council quickly voted unanimously to appoint McCarthy. His job will be to manage staff and oversee the town’s buildings and properties. He said Lake Placid has been his second home.
“My family has owned a Lake June home since 1976,” McCarthy said. “I have been coming here since I was 5 years old.”
McCarthy, a mechanical engineer by training, spent 12 years in utilities, including becoming Clewiston utilities director. He also served as Hendry County facilities director for seven years.
His salary will be $120,000 a year.
Secondly, Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider announced the promotion of Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman to captain, which puts him in a supervisor position. Troutman’s wife, Rachel, did the honors by pinning his new rank on her husband before the council attendees. He received strong applause.
Troutman – the lead detective on burglaries, robberies, and other crimes – has been serving the department for more than a decade.
Schneider cited Troutman’s “commitment, accomplishments and competence” when bestowing the rank. “It’s your obligation to exercise authority by occupying the position of renewed dedication and service with honor,” the chief said.
Schneider, who took over the reins of the police department May 19, also introduced a new hire for the department. She is Makayla McManus, who was hired away from the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office to join the Lake Placid Police Department.
Schneider also told the council that he’d received state money to purchase 11 pairs of new hearing protection for his officers at a cost of $370 a pair.