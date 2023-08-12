The Town of Lake Placid government has undergone a bit of a shuffle at the top in recent months and now, Utilities Director Kevin McCarthy will become the town’s top administrator.
The Town Council is expected to approve his appointment at its Monday monthly meeting.
McCarthy’s appointment comes after the town’s long-time administrator retired, creating a void at the top. Town Administrator Phil Williams retired June 5 after decades of service as the town’s top administrator and police chief.
Joe Barber, the town’s engineer, stepped in to serve as interim town administrator in Williams’ absence. Then, two weeks ago, Barber announced he was leaving Lake Placid to join a Tampa engineering firm. His last day was to be Monday, but he will work from home in Lake Placid and travel to job sites for his new employers.
McCarthy, who stepped up to replace Barber in his role as town engineer when Barber became interim town administrator, is expected to be named town administrator at Monday’s monthly council meeting, a council member said.
McCarthy – who served as Clewiston’s utilities director – is former president of Glades Gas Co., his family’s propane bottle gas business in Clewiston. He no longer has an interest in the family company. The 60-year-old is a married father of two.
The changes in administration occur as the town moves forward with a plan to move hundreds of homes off septic tanks and onto a modern sewage system. McCarthy, who will keep his role as utilities director as he manages the rest of town staff, won’t have time to manage that project, too.
The town plans to hire a firm to manage the sewer project, Councilman Ray Royce said. The council will vote to approve bids and other contracts, and McCarthy will pitch in when he can.
Among his first duties will be an Aug. 21 special meeting to update the public on the sewer project. The Utilities Commission and the council will provide an overview of the project and answer detailed questions from residents.
Royce said McCarthy impressed him from the start when he became utilities director in April 2022.
“He’s a very sharp guy; we are fortunate to have him,” Royce said. “He is already bringing a lot to the table.”