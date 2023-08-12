McCarthy to become Lake Placid town administrator

Kevin McCarthy, a veteran department head in both Clewiston and Lake Placid town government, is slated to become Lake Placid’s town administrator.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The Town of Lake Placid government has undergone a bit of a shuffle at the top in recent months and now, Utilities Director Kevin McCarthy will become the town’s top administrator.

The Town Council is expected to approve his appointment at its Monday monthly meeting.

