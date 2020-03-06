LAKE PLACID — Yshika Latrell McCray, 48, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Sunday morning and is now facing felony charges of neglecting a child without great bodily harm and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, McCray allegedly filled a sock with “a large sum of money and three and one-fourth pills of Alprazolam 2 mg. (Xanax).” Then on Thursday, Feb. 27, she put the sock into her son’s backpack that he uses for school.
The child discovered the sock in his backpack on Friday, Feb. 28. while on the bus to school, at which time the boy showed his friends, the report states.
The book bag was given to another student for “safe-keeping.” When the deputy asked about the pills, the boy told deputies his friend tried to hide them in the bathroom, according to the arrest reports.
The report did not indicate if the drugs were recovered.
McCray was arrested on Sunday. She has bonded out of jail.