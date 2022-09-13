Patriots Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and Miami provided an early look at its ability to contend in the AFC East by beating Bill Belichick and New England.

Second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins’ first offensive touchdown of the 2022 season, taking a fourth-down pass from Tagovailoa into the end zone for a 42-yard score. Waddle caught four passes for 69 yards.

Recommended for you