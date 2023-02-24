SEBRING — In June 2021, Queenie Roux drove from Sebring to Atlanta with her young daughters. She had connected with an Atlanta organization that helps single moms get a new start, find a job and a place to live.
Instead of starting a new life, Queenie and her 3-year-old daughter Queen – as well as an unborn baby – died in an automobile crash on I-75 outside the city. Queenie’s Sebring neighbors, Velma Moses and Rashael Reed, organized a memorial for Roux, her daughter Queen and unborn child at Citrus Terrace Apartments where Queenie once lived.
Someone at the memorial spoke up and said, “You have 30 seconds. Tell someone you love them now. Hug someone now.” The voice belonged to Ada McGowan, who, like Queenie, has six children of her own. And, like Queenie, McGowan had been a young mother trying to find a way forward for her chicks.
“I have grown in many ways, thank God,” McGowan said, remembering her days as a 20-something mom. “For my six kids, there wasn’t much in our community to do.”
The Highlands County Citizens with Voices CEO learned the way from older adults who volunteered in her African-American neighborhood.
“When I was a little girl growing up in Sebring, there were three different people doing things in our community,” said McGowan, 60. “One mentor was Robert Saffold Sr., and he always had things going on for the youth and people in the community.”
She also points to Willie Smith – aka “Broboy” or “Dank” — who also passed away in 2021. Saffold and Smith took the time to organize activities for kids. Then there was Mary Toney, who has a Washington Heights park named after her.
“Oh, my God, she loved kids,” McGowan said, remembering the impact Toney had on her life. “Miss Mary would do whatever she could for any child, make sure a family had school clothes. If they didn’t have any, she would find clothes for them.”
McGowan made sure her children participated in activities organized by Saffold and others.
“‘Dank’ started a Little Miss Youth Center fashion show. I was maybe 21 and I helped him with that. It was the highlight each summer,” she said laughing. “Marilyn Spence then started a Mr. Sporty fashion show, so there was something for little girls and little boys. The boys served as ushers for the Little Miss show.’”
There were rules for the kids to follow.
“It built up morale in the kids; it made them feel like they could do anything,” McGowan said. “If they went up to the corner, they were in trouble. It was a good way to keep them out of the streets.”
Best of all, she and other mothers would have their kids participate.
“My children were the reason I would do what I did,” she said. “All my kids were involved. I have four boys and two girls, and the boys had to be an usher. It built up their self-esteem.”
Saffold, who for years took kids from the tri-county area to the Florida Classic game in Orlando, died in July 2021 at the age of 91. He wanted youngsters to experience the thrill of watching college football in person. Willie Smith, Toney and other mentors showed McGowan the way.
“These are the people I watched, and when my children grew up, I wanted to give back.”
And that’s what she does. As Saffold aged and reduced his role organizing the annual Juneteenth Celebration and the MLK Parade, McGowan slowly took the reins.
Under the auspices of her Citizens with Voices group, McGowan now organizes the annual Sebring Martin L. King Parade, which was expanded from MLK Jr. Boulevard to include Sebring Circle and downtown. Sebring High School Air Force JROTC, dressed in their blue uniforms, led the parade with the colors. Mayor John Shoop, City Councilman Leonard Carlisle, and other local leaders joined children, parents and grandparents from Washington Heights and other neighborhoods carrying banners and signs celebrating King’s legacy.
McGowan says the parade and picnic cannot be accomplished without the help of many, many volunteers who donate time and goods.
“We feed more than 300 people, and a lot of people donate food, trophies and entertainment, like the bounce house,” she said.
Frames and Images, Swann’s Mortuary, Highlands County NAACP, Southern Bank, and other local businesses and organizations provide sponsorships.
She and her fellow volunteers also organize the Juneteenth Celebration along Lemon Avenue.
McGowan’s work has not gone unrecognized. The Highlands County NAACP awarded her the 2022 Gwen Sanders-Hill Award for spearheading Martin Luther King Jr. events, Juneteenth celebrations, community picnics, backpack giveaways, community Easter egg hunts, community Thanksgiving feasts, and for helping veterans with their veterans memorial in Washington Heights.
The list continues: She and her volunteers hold a bicycle donation program at Christmas. With help from Holly Ogg, the daughter of Penny Ogg, the late-supervisor of elections, as well as Legacy Bikes, she obtained some 70 bicycles for adults and children. On Valentine’s Day, she handed out cupcakes to children – another act of love in a time when kindness is sometimes hard to find.
There is an urgency to her mission to save the next generation of youngsters.
“We have to give children a reason to stop shooting each other,” McGowan said. “They don’t have a reason. We need to put something in the community that is going to attract the attention of our youth, otherwise we’re going to have to dig another grave. We need to come together, unify.”