SEBRING — In June 2021, Queenie Roux drove from Sebring to Atlanta with her young daughters. She had connected with an Atlanta organization that helps single moms get a new start, find a job and a place to live.

Instead of starting a new life, Queenie and her 3-year-old daughter Queen – as well as an unborn baby – died in an automobile crash on I-75 outside the city. Queenie’s Sebring neighbors, Velma Moses and Rashael Reed, organized a memorial for Roux, her daughter Queen and unborn child at Citrus Terrace Apartments where Queenie once lived.

Recommended for you