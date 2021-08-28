It makes perfect sense why Colleen McNally, owner of Small Town Girl Insurance of Lake Placid, would sponsor the 2021 Highlander Award’s Nurse of the Year. Nurses, of course, care for people who are hurt or ill.
McNally, whose office is at 126 Dal Hall Blvd. in downtown Lake Placid, also helps arrange healthcare, or more specifically, healthcare coverage for individuals, families and businesses.
As a licensed United Healthcare agent for 11 years, she helps clients examine their needs, explore their choices and decide on a health insurance plan with confidence, she says on her website.
“I’m here to personally help you find the UnitedHealthcare Plan that is the best fit for you,” she says. “I know the local area and know the plans that are available.”
She offers several kinds of insurance:
- Dual special needs
- Medicare Advantage
- Medicare supplement
- Prescription drug
McNally sponsored a UnitedHealthcare booth at the Caladium Festival in July. Not only that, but UnitedHealthcare has a 24/7 NurseLine. Anyone can talk to an experienced nurse, day or night. The nurses can help callers understand illnesses or conditions; give advice on self care, whether you need a doctor and where to find care.