gavel

SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyer has asked for yet another pretrial continuance, irritating prosecutors who say they have been ready to try the SunTrust Bank shooter for more than a year.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who refused Assistant State Attorney Jane Allie McNeill’s request to postpone the trial until July 2023, has repeatedly said he hopes to try Xaver at the beginning of 2023.

