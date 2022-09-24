SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyer has asked for yet another pretrial continuance, irritating prosecutors who say they have been ready to try the SunTrust Bank shooter for more than a year.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who refused Assistant State Attorney Jane Allie McNeill’s request to postpone the trial until July 2023, has repeatedly said he hopes to try Xaver at the beginning of 2023.
The hoped-for start date may have to be adjusted after what McNeill unexpectedly told the judge Tuesday, that she will be out of town in November when she is scheduled to argue final pre-trial motions.
On Aug. 16, the judge, Prosecutor Paul R. Wallace, and McNeill’s boss – 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig – scanned their respective calendars in open court to schedule the final steps to jury selection. After consulting with their respective offices and adjusting their schedules, Dimmig agreed that McNeill would argue her pretrial motions on Nov. 3-4.
So, when Estrada asked her Tuesday what motions she planned to argue Nov. 3-4, she told Estrada that she had a trip planned and would not be available those days.
“I am scheduled to be out of the county, and travel arrangements are already made,” McNeill told Estrada.
The judge reminded McNeill that the supervising public defender had agreed that McNeill would be in court Nov. 3-4 to argue final pretrial motions.
“Had I been present at that hearing I would have advised the court I have already scheduled (travel) that could not be moved,” McNeill told Estrada. “I would have advised the court had I not been on medical leave.”
The judge seemed taken aback by her statement.
“Ms. McNeill, we tried … we threw out a bunch of dates and Mr. Dimmig told us those dates were good to go,” Estrada told her. “So we said, OK, we scheduled them. This trip, is this something that can be modified and moved?”
She answered, “It’s not an event that can be moved. I would have advised the court of that had I not been on medical leave.”
If an individual lawyer forces everyone else involved in a trial to change their schedules, the changes affect the rest of the court calendar, Estrada said.
Estrada ended the hearing and will reconvene Tuesday so the lawyers can find a date for McNeill to argue her final pretrial motions.
Xavier, who entered SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019 with a Springfield Arms 9mm pistol, shot five women to death. He was to stand trial in May, but McNeill, citing a private medical condition that required her to be absent during the summer, informed Estrada in a Jan. 19 filing that she would not be ready by May. Dimmig told Estrada that attorney Peter Mills was qualified to defend Xaver, but he planned to take leave over the summer with McNeill, his wife. The reason: to protect her from COVID-19 as she undertook her medical leave.
“They share residence in … Polk County,” Dimmig told Estrada in February. “If Mr. Mills makes a simile exposure, it creates the same problem for Ms. McNeill. Mr. Mills, who has his own medical issues, can’t be at counsel either. Not without placing the same risks on his wife. Without the two of them, there is no one else in the Public Defender’s Office ...”
Prosecutor Wallace urged Estrada to seek a defense attorney from another circuit and suggested other solutions. At one point his boss, State Attorney Brian Haas, came to Highlands County to urge Estrada to keep the May date. Estrada acceded to McNeill’s request, but refused to set it for July 2023. He instead is aiming for jury selection in January or February, but McNeill’s latest moves could make that tricky.