SEBRING — A bullet entered Aaron Hankerson’s neck, severed his vertebrae and likely ended his life when he was shot more than five years ago, according to a 10th Circuit forensic pathologist who testified before a jury Thursday.

Dr. Vera Volnikh told the panel of 12 citizens that Hankerson was hit with at least eight bullets, all but seven of which exited his body, when he was shot outside Shooter’s Bar in Sebring the night of Oct. 19, 2016. A former Highlands County Sheriff’s detective, John Wilkerson, told prosecutor John Kromholz from the stand Thursday that he had collected and bagged 14 bullet casings.

