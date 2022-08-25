SEBRING — A bullet entered Aaron Hankerson’s neck, severed his vertebrae and likely ended his life when he was shot more than five years ago, according to a 10th Circuit forensic pathologist who testified before a jury Thursday.
Dr. Vera Volnikh told the panel of 12 citizens that Hankerson was hit with at least eight bullets, all but seven of which exited his body, when he was shot outside Shooter’s Bar in Sebring the night of Oct. 19, 2016. A former Highlands County Sheriff’s detective, John Wilkerson, told prosecutor John Kromholz from the stand Thursday that he had collected and bagged 14 bullet casings.
Clewiston resident Daryl Cason is being tried for Hankerson’s murder in Sebring this week.
The medical examiner also said when the two shooters – one of whom prosecutors say is Cason — opened fire, Hankerson likely reacted by turning away to his right. When he did so, the bullets hit him in the upper left side of his back down to his feet. But the bullet that severed his neck vertebrae likely killed the young man quickly.
“It will incapacitate you and you will die,” she said. “If you lacerate the brain stem, you lose connection with the brain, and the heart rate is affected.”
Cason’s co-defendant, Freddie Washington, was convicted of killing Hankerson two years ago; he is serving two life sentences in a Florida prison.
As Volnikh testified, the jury viewed the photos she took during Hankerson’s autopsy.
Cason and his lawyer, Yohance McCoy, also viewed them, taking notes as they did so. Members of Hankerson’s family left the courtroom to avoid seeing the images.
The medical examiner also said she could not determine the kind of guns that had fired the bullets, only that they were “copper-jacketed, medium caliber” bullets. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tested the bullets from Hankerson’s body.
After Washington and Cason went through Hankerson’s pockets, an eyewitness told police, the two fled in a Crown Victoria. Police gave chase and caught up to them on Sebring Parkway. Pursuing officers saw the car slow as something was thrown from the vehicle – twice. When the car stopped, Cason was behind the wheel and Washington was in the passenger seat. As police questioned the pair by the side of the road, another officer drove slowly past with the eyewitness. She identified Cason and Washington as the shooters and they were quickly arrested.
Police found a handgun and a Crown Royal bag containing narcotics in the grass along the chase route. About a dozen days later, police found a second handgun, a revolver, near the traffic stop.
Kromholz had one hurdle to jump Thursday. When a detective tested Cason and Washington for gunshot residue (GSR) on their hands and forearms shortly after the shooting, Washington’s test indicated gunpowder residue while Cason’s did not.
Wilkerson, who conducted the GSR test on Cason and Washington as they stood outside their car during the traffic stop, said it is possible for someone to fire a handgun and come up negative for gunshot residue. That can occur if the shooter handles other objects or materials between the time the gun is fired and he or she is tested.
James Kwong, a firearms examiner with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said he matched the casings from the ground near Hankerson’s body to the 9mm recovered from the grass near the traffic stop.
Perhaps to point to possible other shooters, McCoy got Kwong to state on cross examination that 9mm handguns are extremely common in the United States.
Kromholz countered that by having Kwong describe the process for tying the gun to the crime.
“I could not exclude the gun by caliber, class, the number of the grooves, or the length and width of the grooves,” he told Kromholz.
During opening statements Tuesday, Kromholz told jurors that Hankerson had flashed a wad of bills inside Shooter’s bar. The prosecutor played a security video of Cason and Washington in the bar as Hankerson fanned the money out in his hand.
The woman accompanying Hankerson that night took the stand Wednesday and told jurors the two men followed them outside around 1:45 a.m., before the bar’s last call. The two men walked up to the couple and opened fire on Hankerson, she said under oath.