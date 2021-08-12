I never liked my name. Calamity Jane. Plain Jane. But, most of all, I dreaded the inevitable yodel and shout “Me Tarzan, you Jane” during my teenage ‘beach bunny’ phase on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Now it is a fond memory but, in my youth, it caused me no end to embarrassment. There were three Janes in the May 1963 class of Eastern Airlines flight attendants. I was relieved when my nickname became my first name.
One day I was the senior flight attendant on a flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, greeting the passengers at the front door. After the tourist cabin filled up, who comes bounding down the jetway (the only passenger for first class) but Tarzan himself — Johnny Weissmuller!
I introduced myself as ‘Sam,’ got him a drink, hung up his size 44 long sports jacket with the Olympic rings on the breast pocket. I’ll never forget the sight of this 6-foot-3 icon, full head of thick hair, deep tan, broad shoulders and slim, muscular build.
Between 1924 and 1928, Johnny Weissmuller (1904-1984) won five Olympic gold medals and one bronze, 52 U.S. national championships and set 67 world records but became so famous for his Tarzan movies that many people don’t remember some of that. He won two gold medals at the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam. He set a new world record of 51.0 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, a record that stood for 17 years. In 1950, he was selected by the Associated Press as the greatest swimmer of the first half of the 20th century — and here he stood before me. Still devastatingly ‘king of the jungle’ in his 70’s!
During the short flight, I helped in the back, coming forward now and then to see if he needed anything, to talk briefly. He lived in a beachfront condo in Fort Lauderdale and was involved with the Swimming Hall of Fame there. He and his wife were moving to Acapulco, Mexico, soon.
He asked me about my name, saying he bet there was a good story behind it. I cut my eyes at him (I couldn’t resist doing it) and told him it was all his fault that I had to change my name. When I told him the story, he roared with laughter and gave me the only autograph I requested in 27 years flying. I asked him to make it out to my boyfriend, blushing and admitting, “sometimes I call him Tarzan.” He gave me a wicked grin and wrote, “To David — From the first Tarzan. Johnny Weissmuller.”
Back in the tourist cabin, a man about 40, barely able to contain himself, asked if he could talk to Johnny Weissmuller. I told him celebrities are rarely able to be ‘off duty’ in public and sometimes they just want some privacy, “I will ask him but please understand if he wants this time to himself.” When I asked Johnny, he replied, “Sam, when they stop asking for you, you’re all through. Can he sit with me for a while?” I brought the man up to first class.
Johnny stood up — and up — and up , shook hands with the guy, slapped him once on the back and almost knocked him over, and invited him to sit down. They had a drink together and talked non-stop for the rest of the flight.
It was the only autograph I requested in 27 years of flying. I have a copy of it still. David framed the original and kept it forever.
