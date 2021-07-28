LAKE PLACID — If you can donate two hours a day, Meals on Wheels Sebring needs a Lake Placid driver to deliver hot food to seniors and others who need a nutritious meal.
“Our volunteer drivers deliver hot and nutritious meals Monday through Friday to those who can no longer cook or go out to obtain meals,” said Mary Margaret Staik, director of operations with Sebring Meals on Wheels. “Our clients are homebound, shut-ins, elderly, or those recovering from illness or injury.”
Staik, who has been organizing drivers and delivering food for the nonprofit for eight years, says volunteers must be able to give two hours, one day a week to participate in the program, which was founded nationally in 1970.
The meals are cooked in the morning in Sebring then brought to the American Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid, by 10:45 a.m., she said. Volunteer drivers pick up their meal and assignments there.
For Staik, Meals on Wheels is a family affair.
“My husband, Paul Staik, got me interested in it,” Staik told the Highlands News-Sun. “He is on the board of directors and they needed a bookkeeper. I knew how to do bookkeeping,” she says laughing.
The Sebring organization is independent from the national or state organization, she said; the nonprofit charges $5.25 a day for the meal.
The meals are prepared at The Palms of Sebring Assisted Living Facility, and can be tailored for a client’s diet, including diabetics and those requiring soft foods. The meals consist of a hot entree, two sides, hot roll or bread, and other items.
Though Staik oversees 64 volunteers, she still needs Lake Placid drivers, who will be trained by another volunteer.
“We go out with them the very first time, show them how the route book works, what the symbols mean on the sheet,” Staik said. “We’ll also introduce the driver to all the recipients on the route.”
Each driver is limited to 15 meal deliveries, so it does not take up much of the volunteer’s day.
The organization is a great way to socialize and get involved in the community, she said. Some of the volunteers have been delivering meals for 35 years, Staik said.
To volunteer, contact Staik at 863-402-1818, or email the organization at info@sebringmealsonwheels.com.