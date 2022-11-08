SEBRING — The Sebring Meals on Wheels held their annual golf tournament last Saturday at the Sebring Municipal. 116 Golfers participating in the non-profit event, which according to Mary Margaret Staik, is the largest group for this event.

Meals on Wheels, as noted on their website, is a non-profit serving the Sebring and Lake Placid area. They deliver meals Monday through Friday to those who can no longer cook or go out to get meals because they are homebound, shut-ins, elderly or recovering from illness or injury.

