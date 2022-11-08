SEBRING — The Sebring Meals on Wheels held their annual golf tournament last Saturday at the Sebring Municipal. 116 Golfers participating in the non-profit event, which according to Mary Margaret Staik, is the largest group for this event.
Meals on Wheels, as noted on their website, is a non-profit serving the Sebring and Lake Placid area. They deliver meals Monday through Friday to those who can no longer cook or go out to get meals because they are homebound, shut-ins, elderly or recovering from illness or injury.
The tournament was divided into two Flights. In Flight 1; the winning team was the Highlands News-Sun foursome of Don Worthy, Jimmy Hagel, Jose Jimeniz and Matt Green with a 56. Team Elkhill, with a score of 58 – Garvin Elkhill, Harry Gregor, Michael London and Tom Fisher — carded out for second place.
Rest of the scores for Flight 1 are as follows:
Southwood Garage Doors 58 – Dominic Costanzo, Eric Rankin, Martin Knapp and Ruben Griffin. Team Herberer 58 – Corky Layman, Dan Hucker, Ron Courtney, William Herberer. Team Brown 58 – No names listed. Helen Ferry (Team 2) 59 – Dan Strickland Kevin Duford, Steve Tucker and Tom Tucker.
Team Paul Fore 60 – Dennis Murphy, Mike Murphy, Paul Fore and Steve Russell. Team S. Clay 61 – Dave Johnson, John Dean, Mike Messenbouge and Sonny Clay. Kim Reed (Team 2) 62 – Brian Pollack, Jack Barnford, Mark Stoltz and Paul Battitta. Bernie Little 62 – Brendan Melvin, Derek Melvin, Marshal Bond and Rob Spoon.
Team Bowers 64 – Art Oliver, Bob Bowers, Marcel St. George and Ron Spatafore. ATS Logistics 64 – Bo Wyenandt, Mike Dickens, Stan Foster and Vince Love. Team Lamp 65 – Casey Snyder, Mike Kirsh, Rpm Kirsh and Steve Swan. Team Crutchfield 65 – Carl Cool, Don Young, Heidi Crutchfield, Lars Bylund. Team Hensley 68 – Bill Boyd, George Hensley, Jim Sacco and Richard Sinclair.
Flight 2 Winner was Team Richman 62 – Barry Tupper, Brian Valentine, Ed Richman and Tom Tanner. Second Place was Alan Jay Automotive 64 – Brian Gross, Charles Ervin, Kim Gross and Phil Simonson.
Rest of the score for Flight 2 are as follows:
Team Pahk 64 – Jeffrey Butcher, Josef Curiel, Kye Park and Woody Cook. Sebring Grand Prix Car Wash (Team 1) 65 – Branden Race, Chris Race, Logan Annis and Zach Sattler. Insight Auctioneers 66 – David McConnel, Ed Schuller, Mike Chapman and Wayne Herman. Phil’s Harmonics 66 – Billy Parr, Larry Vickory, Pat Dell and Phil Candela.
Kim Reed (Team 1) 67 – Bob Kiltie, Kim Reed, Rob Reed and Tim Eaton. Sebring Grand Prix Car Wash (Team 2) 69 – Michelle Race, Richard Race, Richard Race Jr and Sandra Race. Team McCloskyY 70 – Bernie Berland, Herman Schultz, Morris McCloskey and Rick Berland. Team Johnson 71 – Destiny Szymecko, James Johnson, Josh Gehrke and Mary Johnson.
Helen Ferry (Team 1) 72 – Adam Allison, Joan Hicks, Rich Maxey and Roy Langston. Team Waddell 72 – Betsie Waddell, Debbie McNail, Gail Archery and Rick Rafferty. Team Harrison-Schmits 74 – Annette Schmits, Bill Schmits, Doris Harrison and John Harrison. Team Ridgeway 82 – Donald Ridgeway, Grant Ridgeway, Sam McFee and Michael Ridgeway.