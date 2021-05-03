SEBRING — Sebring Meals on Wheels hosted a fundraiser party on Saturday at St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring. This was a fun event on the evening of the Kentucky Derby.
There was a large screen TV for viewing the race, including pre and post-race coverage. Participants could pick their favorite horse to win a prize.
Addition activities included a 50/50 drawing, jockey hat and silks contests, paddock ring toss, beverage cart raffle and other games and prizes. Food was also provided.
“This is our big fundraiser,” said Mary Margaret Staik. “This is one of the ways we raise finds to run our program which serves over 100 people in Sebring and Lake Placid. We currently have 65 volunteers in our program.
“In addition to delivering a hot lunch, our volunteers do a ‘wellness’ check on each visit. We ask the person if they’re doing okay. If they don’t look right, which we can see since we’re there daily, we have someone stay with them until they can get checked out.”
Their fixed costs have to be paid and the proceeds from events help to cover insurance, office costs, paper, ink, etc.
“We’re grateful to our sponsors like Dimitri’s, Bernie Little, Caddyshack and The Palms of Sebring. The Palms donated food created by Chef Mac Gentleman.”
There were quite a few nice silent auction items on display. “These are watercolors done by a Chinese man named Jackie Lee. He had to go home for health reasons and left these paintings behind for us to sell at auction.”
Terry Smith, Danielle Haley and Margaret Gleave were enjoying the food. These ladies were still checking out the horses and had not made a decision yet on who was going to win.
The kitchen was busy as there was a lot of delicious food items. Hot Browns (a Derby favorite), pizza, sub sandwiches, chips, veggies and dip and dessert — pecan pie and a variety of cakes.
Kirsten Davenport was the chef creating the Hot Browns, “They’re made with bread, turkey, tomatoes, cheese and moray sauce, served open-face.”
Father Scott Walker was dressed for the occasion. He is the Rector at St. Agnes. “My pick is horse #8, Medina Spirit.” (Note – Medina Spirit did win!)
A table of ladies, festive in their fancy derby hats, had made their picks.
I’ve chosen Burbonic to win,” said Fazia Khan.
Carolyn McLure was the winner of the Alan Jay ticket promotion. “My pick is Rock Your World.”
Essential Quality was selected by Yvonne Hendrix. Nicole Davis was still deciding.
The raffle table had a lot of gift certificates (Olive Garden, Bob Evans, Red Lobster, Publix, Winn Dixie and Starbucks, as well as tickets to Bok Tower Gardens, the Brevard Zoo and Ridge Florist.)
Here is a little history on the Kentucky Derby which is traditionally held the first Saturday in May. This was the 147th running which began back in 1847. The race is 1 ¼ mile (10 furlongs) and is the kick-off of the Triple Crown. It’s run on a dirt tract at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Some of the traditions are mint juleps, singing ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ and wearing fancy hats and wild colors.
The winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby was #8 (Medina Spirit) with #7 (Mandaloun) and #9 (Hot Rod Charlie) placing second and third respectively.
For more information on Meals on Wheels, please visit their website at http://sebringmealsonwheels.com/