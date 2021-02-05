TALLAHASSEE — Florida Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat, has filed legislation that would halt a controversial series of toll roads that are now part of the state Department of Transportation’s five-year work program. The proposal (SB 1030) would remove multi-use corridors from state statutes, in what Polsky said Wednesday would be a secondary method of blocking the roads.
The projects are formally known as Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance, or M-CORES.
During a video conference with reporters, Polsky said she also hopes lawmakers do away with funding for the roads, which are projected to require up to $101.7 million a year.
“With the kind of financial outlook that we have, we kind of have no choice,” Polsky said. “This isn’t just a clear and present need. We’ve got things like healthcare in front of us that are life or death situations. And so, even if you are in favor of these roads, it’s certainly not an immediate need.”
Lawmakers in 2019 approved moving forward with the projects to extend the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County near the Georgia border, extend Florida’s Turnpike from Wildwood to connect with the Suncoast Parkway and create a new road linking Polk and Collier counties. A priority of former Senate President Bill Galvano, the roads are in the Florida Department of Transportation’s $9.47 billion five-year work program.
Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t alter the work program as part of his $96.6 billion proposed state spending plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The roads have been backed by major business lobbying groups as a way to bring economic opportunity, along with utilities including broadband, to rural communities. The schedule remains for construction on the roads to begin in December 2022.
Members of the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee were advised the roads are each undergoing needs determinations. Economic and environmental feasibility studies would be conducted if a need is found for any part of the roads.
Rep. Ben Diamond, a St. Petersburg Democrat who said he is filing a companion to Polsky’s bill, said that lawmakers need to be realistic about the state budget and mindful of the impact of the toll roads on rural Florida.
“We have some very important transportation projects, such as the interchange between (Interstate) 275 and West Shore, which is sort of a key interchange in Tampa Bay,” Diamond told reporters during the video conference. “The Florida Department of Transportation has pushed that back by two years because they’re short on money.”
Polsky’s proposal has been filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session that begins March 2. Florida lawmakers are beginning to craft the annual state budget as they gather for committee meetings in advance of the session.