SEBRING — On Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to provide up to $50,000 in in-kind help for the Medal of Honor Park, however it’s needed.
However, higher-than-expected costs to build the Medal of Honor Park by the Veterans Services Office may prompt the project leaders to move it from there to downtown Sebring, to the site of the historic Girl Scout house, on the corner of South Commerce Avenue and South Eucalyptus Street.
Members of the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Committee, along with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., said it would take $200,000 to rehabilitate the house but only an estimated $9,000 to clear it off the site. Unlike the site currently being considered, it doesn’t have any gopher tortoises — 16 of them.
“Those are our little friends that we see in our yards every now and then that we try to shoo over to our neighbor,” said Mike Borders, committee chair.
Originally, when the committee planned to ask for in-kind donations from the county for several costs, including tortoise removal, they thought removing the protected species would cost $15,000. It’s more like $50,000, Borders said, the entire request for in-kind help that the committee made.
That request also included:
- $20,000 in engineering support,
- $10,000 in ground stabilization for the parking area, and
- $2,000 for signage.
Moving the project downtown would eliminate the need for some costs, given that the Girl Scout house site already has adjacent parking and would be easier to find, right beside the Government Center and across the street from the Highlands County Courthouse, both local landmarks.
The committee has $250,000 on the way in state funding to build the park, Borders said, thanks to help from Rep. Kaylee Tuck. It would be the first of its kind in any state to honor Medal of Honor recipients from that state, both Borders and Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, Kaylee Tuck’s grandmother, said veterans plan vacations around such sites, and this would bring veterans from all over the nation.
What it would take, Borders said, would be for the county and city to agree on a purchase price or transfer of deed. County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners that city officials have told him they want to see the county buy or take over the property. It has been unused since November 2019.
In October 2019, Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc. began moving out of the Stepping Stones House, rescinding a 99-year lease on the log cabin with the city of Sebring, after an inspection found it needed $40,000-$50,000 in repairs. The 1930s Works Progress Administration log house was built through an initiative led by then-Girl Scout Master Sophy Mae Mitchell Sr. and with local fundraising through song and dance shows by New York actor Fred Stone and his age/height-differentiated daughters.
After them, it was named the “Stepping Stone” House. Stone laid the cornerstone of the house on Jan. 15, 1939. A time capsule buried that year was opened in 1990, and reburied for reopening in 2040. The site also contains a sidewalk, a replica of the original concrete walk bearing the names of the original scouts, including Sophy Mae Mitchell Sr. and then-Mayor Mac McGee.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said the house is a safety issue, and said the Medal of Honor park would be a fitting replacement. Commissioner Kevin Roberts thought it a “tremendous, fabulous idea” and requested the county keep old oak shade trees on site. He then asked if Vosburg expected “blowback” from people who wanted the house preserved.
“I can tell you there’s going to be some,” Vosburg said.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said any decision to remove the house would not be made quickly. Historic preservation organizations would have the chance to look into moving the building, if desired.