SEBRING — Now that the City of Sebring has voted to donate the site of the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House in downtown Sebring for Medal of Honor Park, there’s a lot of work to do.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Borders, of the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Committee, said they have to work out several details, including how to redesign a memorial intended for the 1.33 acres by the Veterans Service Office to a 0.44-acre site on a busy corner next to the Highlands County Government Center.
One of the questions is how to remove what’s there, including the Girl Scout House, the “Honor Sidewalk” that members of Girl Scouts of America Troop 773 installed decades ago and then had to re-etch on July 3, 2014, when Highlands County had to relocate the original one for utilities.
Borders said there’s no way that the re-installed sidewalk would work in the Medal of Honor Park design, not only where it is but in the condition it’s in. Since Medal of Honor Park won’t get built right away, he says there is time to figure that out.
One option, he suggested, is that the Sebring Historical Society, in cooperation with other interested parties, might be able to have the concrete slabs removed and displayed elsewhere.
Terry Mendel of the Sebring Historical Society, who was a Brownie Scout in that house as a girl, told the Sebring City Council before the Oct. 19 vote that although her grandfather had a hand in building the house, it’s in terrible shape now.
“I would personally love to see it sit on that corner, but it is really in the state where it’s going to fall down at some point,” Mendel said.
She said the Sebring Historical Society supports the proposed memorial.
“I can’t think of a better use for that property than honoring our veterans,” Mendel said. “I think it’s a great spot for it.”
Borders said the Memorial Committee could and probably would place an historic marker onsite to commemorate the Girl Scouts. There is also the possibility that they might be able to salvage some of the wood from the Girl Scout House for the educational center that they would have onsite — if there is any wood in the roof or the floors that have survived the ravages of termites.
That’s a big “if,” Borders said, considering the fact that the entire structure was condemned from termite damage.
The Memorial Committee has someone lined up to remove the house for free, estimated to cost $10,000-$12,000, otherwise.
In addition to a marker and possible repurposing of timber, Borders said one plan for the concrete façade of the center is to mimic the striped design of the Government Center by having four inches of light-colored blocks sandwiched by eight inches of dark blocks, reminiscent of the log cabin structure.
It’s possible, Borders suggested, that the striped design of the Government Center may have paid homage to the Girl Scout House, which was in place since the 1930s and still in use when the Government Center was built in the 1990s.
The Memorial Committee still needs to get final approval on the property from the Sebring City Council, Borders said, because of requirements the city must follow for a public hearing and comment protocol in the next month or two before making a final declaration and donation of the property.
Also, Borders said, approximately $200,000 of state funding for the project, approved already, is not in the right account, and officials in Tallahassee will need to straighten that out before work can begin.